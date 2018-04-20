Contesting alleged theft of over £1,000 from Masonic Centre

A Larne man accused of breaking into the town’s Masonic Centre and allegedly stealing over £1,000 is contesting his case, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

Ryan Robert Connor (36), whose address was given as Mill House, Priory Gardens, faces two counts of burglary at the centre on December 26 and 27, 2016, relating to the theft of cash of £110 and £1,075. He is also accused of going equipped for burglary in that ‘not being at your place of abode had with you an article namely a screwdriver, a torch, a black balaclava, a beanie hat, black rubber gloves, a crowbar, steel wrench, pair of green gloves and a pair of white gloves for use in the course of or in connection with any burglary theft or cheat’.

Relating to December 26 he is accused of causing criminal damage to flood lights, a fire door, padlock and gaming machine and on December 27 was alleged to have caused criminal damage to a fire door, padlock and gaming machine.

Meanwhile, Connor is also charged in connection with alleged incidents last June including robbing a man of car keys and a car; assault occasioning the man actual bodily harm; attempted burglary at a house at Brustin Lee, Larne and burglary of an outhouse at Ballycowan Road near Ballymena with intent to steal. In relation to the June allegations, there is a co-accused - Javin McClure (23), whose address is now listed as Condiere Terrace in Connor. Both men appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison and the cases were adjourned to May.