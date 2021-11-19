Court hears man made threats to kill women and threatened to ‘ram’ a property
A man who had gone to two properties in Ballymena made threats to kill females and at one address he said he was going to “ram” it.
Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court which heard that Jack McFall (19), with an address listed as Ballynafie Road, Portglenone, had driven at 100mph in a vehicle with a damaged windscreen.
A prosecutor said McFall shouted: “Come out, I’m going to kill you” to a female in the Dunclug area on June 25 this year and then at Nursery Close in the town, whilst there in a car, he had shouted: “Youse are dead, I’m going to ram the house”.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had initially claimed he had pulled up in a car to try and get wi-fi.
The court heard that when police went to the defendant’s home he struck an officer on the chin and hit a female officer on the lip and side of the face.
The defendant then kicked a police vehicle a number of times before making off.
Police noted a car windscreen was damaged which “would have affected his ability to drive” but they believed he had done speeds of over 100mph.
McFall was eventually located at a shed and arrested.
Judge Broderick handed down a Combination Order of Probation and Community Service; banned him from driving for three months and fined him £200.