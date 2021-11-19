Court hears man made threats to kill women and threatened to ‘ram’ a property

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court which heard that Jack McFall (19), with an address listed as Ballynafie Road, Portglenone, had driven at 100mph in a vehicle with a damaged windscreen.

A prosecutor said McFall shouted: “Come out, I’m going to kill you” to a female in the Dunclug area on June 25 this year and then at Nursery Close in the town, whilst there in a car, he had shouted: “Youse are dead, I’m going to ram the house”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had initially claimed he had pulled up in a car to try and get wi-fi.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The court heard that when police went to the defendant’s home he struck an officer on the chin and hit a female officer on the lip and side of the face.

The defendant then kicked a police vehicle a number of times before making off.

Police noted a car windscreen was damaged which “would have affected his ability to drive” but they believed he had done speeds of over 100mph.

McFall was eventually located at a shed and arrested.