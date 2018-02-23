Driver arrested after failing to stop at checkpoint

A motorist was arrested after he failed to stop at a police checkpoint.

The Times understands police officers from Antrim and Newtownabbey District Support Team, in conjunction with officers from DVA, had set up the road safety checkpoint in Antrim yesterday.

Detailing the arrest in a post on social media on February 22, a police spokesperson said: “One driver decided not to stop, however, we detained him a short time later in the Ballymena area thanks to assistance from our air support unit and our Ballymena colleagues.

“This male has been arrested for several offences.”