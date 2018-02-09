Driver of stolen car arrested holding ‘open bottle of wine’

Officers from the PSNI’s Armed Response Unit were tasked to arrest the driver and passenger of a stolen car in Ballymena.

Detailing the incident in a post on social media on February 8, a police spokesperson said: “Armed Response Unit (ARU) and Local Policing Team (LPT) Officers worked well together to arrest the driver and passenger in a stolen car in Ballymena.

Police image from inside the stolen car.

“The driver had an open bottle of wine in his hands when he was removed from the car.

“Thanks to the numerous members of the public who took the time to ring police about the dangerous driving and giving the location of the vehicle.”