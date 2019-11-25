Drugs and cash seized after three vehicle collision - PSNI also raid drivers home

Drugs and cash were seized yesterday - after a three vehicle collision in Co Antrim.

A post on PSNI Ballymena Facebook site said: "A three vehicle RTC occurred in Ballymena yesterday.

"The officers had grounds to conduct a search of one of the drivers and found a small quantity of drugs and cash.

"A follow up search of the drivers home address resulted in a substantial quantity of suspected Class A, B and C drugs and more cash being recovered.

"The driver was arrested for drug offences and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and is currently in custody awaiting interview."

Drugs and cash seized by PSNI

