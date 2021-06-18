Employee fled in fear to rear of shop during hammer attack

The defendant was in court where a prosecutor said that around midday on February 3 this year police were called to WineFlair following a report of windows being smashed with a hammer. The prosecutor said an employee said the defendant was in the shop and wouldn’t leave when she refused to serve him because “as per the policy, he wouldn’t remove his hood and his cap.” The defendant became abusive and then did leave but returned a short time later with a hammer and struck the window in the door three times causing the glass to break and a trim to fall off the window. The employee “fled to the rear of the store, she was in fear,” the prosecution lawyer added. A description had been circulated and when located nearby at North Road the defendant was aggressive with police.