Facing dangerous driving charge

A Ballymena man has been charged with dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Roddy Patterson (31), of Glendun Drive, is alleged to have driven dangerously in Mallusk in January. The unfit charge relates to the same date when he was allegedly detected in the vicinity of Castle Gardens, Ballymena. He is further charged with the aggravated taking of and causing damage to a Ford Fiesta; absence of insurance and making off without paying £20 worth of fuel. At Ballymena Court on Thursday, he was released on his own bail of £500 and the case adjourned to May 24.