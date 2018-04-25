Farmer fined £750 for causing polluting discharge

A Ballymena farmer has pleaded guilty to making a polluting discharge to a waterway.

William Madill Kerr, from Cladytown Road, was fined a total of £750 at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

On February 9, 2016, Water Quality Inspectors, acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, responded to a report of slurry flowing down a laneway and enter a waterway that discharges into an unnamed tributary of the River Maine. The source of the polluting discharge was traced to a farm owned by the defendant.

On the farm, the inspectors discovered the yards were covered in a thick layer of slurry, caused by overflowing slurry tanks, inadequate slurry collection facilities on site and animals roaming the yards. A dye test undertaken of the storm gully confirmed that slurry entered the unnamed tributary. The waterway was impacted for a distance greater than 700 metres from the farm. A sample taken at the time of the incident confirmed the discharge contained poisonous, noxious or polluting matter which was potentially harmful to fish life in the receiving waterway.

The defendant was fined £250 for an Article 7(1)(a) Offence where he knowingly or otherwise discharged a polluting matter so that it entered a waterway and was fined a total of £500 for two Article 7(2) Offences where he made a discharge of trade or sewage effluent into a waterway under the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999.