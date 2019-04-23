Fire crews tackling blaze in Glens of Antrim

Fire crews have this morning returned to the site of a major gorse fire in the Glens of Antrim.

More than 30 firefighters spent more than five hours tacking a fire on open land at Glenaan Road in the hills above Cushendall yesterday.



A NIFRS spokesman said yesterday's blaze, which is thought to have been started deliberately, had a "one-mile fire front" at its widest point.



The spokesman confirmed that crews have returned to the same area this morning following further reports of fire. However, he said it isn't yet known if yesterday's fire has reignited or if today's incident is a separate blaze.

