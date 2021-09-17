Heroin addict relapsed and went on shoplifting spree
A heroin addict who re-lapsed and had gone on a shoplifting spree in Ballymena, which included July 12 this year, has been jailed for six months.
Ramona Louise McFall (42), of Glenshesk Drive, in the town, took over £1,100 worth of items including alcohol and meat from Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Lynas Food Outlet and Co-op in Ballymena.
The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison where she has been on remand.
In one incident police saw her acting suspiciously near the Co-op and when they asked the store to review their CCTV it showed her stealing alcohol.
She told police she planned on “selling” the stolen alcohol.
Defence solicitor Emma McCann told an earlier court the defendant had successfully dealt with her heroin addiction for a “significant period of time” but then succumbed again to the drug.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said he recognised that what was driving the offending was a long-standing addiction to drugs but he said there were a number of quite high value thefts.