Heroin addict relapsed and went on shoplifting spree

Ramona Louise McFall (42), of Glenshesk Drive, in the town, took over £1,100 worth of items including alcohol and meat from Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Lynas Food Outlet and Co-op in Ballymena.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison where she has been on remand.

In one incident police saw her acting suspiciously near the Co-op and when they asked the store to review their CCTV it showed her stealing alcohol.

editorial image

She told police she planned on “selling” the stolen alcohol.

Defence solicitor Emma McCann told an earlier court the defendant had successfully dealt with her heroin addiction for a “significant period of time” but then succumbed again to the drug.