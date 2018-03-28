Investigation launched after theft from shed

Witnesses are being sought following a burglary in the Bog Road area.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Sometime between 10.30pm on March 27 and 9.30am this morning, a shed on the Bog Road was broken into.

“During this burglary a number of high value items were taken including - three lawnmowers, a saw and a leaf blower. The lawnmowers are Honda and Husqvarna brands.

“Did you see anyone in the area, or have you seen these items for sale?

“If you can provide any information which could help officers in their investigation, please contact 101, quoting reference number 331 of 28/3/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”