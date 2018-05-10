‘IRA’ graffiti condemned

Elected representatives have hit out at those responsible for daubing republican graffiti on business premises in Antrim.

The letters IRA were painted on the shutters of a shop in the Dublin Road area of the town sometime overnight.

South Antrim DUP MP, Paul Girvan said: “There is no place for this sort of thing in our community. Anyone with information should bring it to the PSNI.”

Branding the incident as “unwanted vandalism”, Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth said: “I have been in contact with local agencies to have all the graffiti removed which has appeared overnight in the Dublin Road area.

“If anyone has any information, please contact me or the police.”

Speaking to the Ballymena Times, his party colleague, Cllr Nigel Kells said: “This is a deliberate attempt to cause offence and raise tensions in a good neighbourhood and will be condemned by all right thinking people.

“I hope this is removed soon and minimal distress is caused to IRA victims.”