Jail term for taking drugs in a McDonald’s toilet

A customer who took drugs in the toilet of a McDonald’s Restaurant has been jailed for nine months.

John Monroe (35), with an address at Lever Park, Portstewart, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Thursday, May 3.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “Clearly the partaking of drugs in McDonald’s is an aggravating feature.”

The judge added: “He should not be taking drugs anywhere but especially not an area that other members of the public have access to.”

A prosecutor said police received a report from staff at the McDonald’s restaurant that a man was “acting suspiciously” in the area of the toilets and when police arrived they found “various discarded drug paraphernalia”.

Monroe was searched and inside a pair of shorts under his jeans he had fourteen grammes of cannabis and quantities of heroin and Diazepam.

Defence barrister Andrew Moriarty said his client has been seeking help “but unfortunately the addiction periodically gets the better of him”.

The defendant admitted possessing drugs and Judge Broderick said although he could gave credit for the guilty pleas, aggravating features included the venue; Monroe’s previous record and the fact he was in breach of two suspended sentences.