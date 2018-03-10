Jailed for one punch attack at nightclub

Jailing a man for two months, a judge warned of the potential impact of a one punch blow.

Twenty-four-year-old Jamie Davidson from Carnduff Drive, Ballymena, admitted assaulting the man while taking part in an altercation outside a Magherafelt nightclub in the early house of November 27 2016.

Imposing the sentence at the local Magistrates Court, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Davidson that his recollection of events did not correspond with CCTV footage of what occurred.

Counsel prosecuting said the injured party sustained a bloodshot eye and swollen cheek in the incident at Rainey Street car park, Magherafelt.

She said police investigating checked CCTV footage for the altercation and later interviewed Davidson in connection with the assault.

The lawyer said the defendant apologised for the assault and told police that he was prepared to apologise to the injured party.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare remarked that Davidson was given a Conditional Discharge for another matter in June 2016 and within five months he had breached the order.

A defence lawyer said the altercation had started with pushing inside the nightclub and continued in the car park outside the premises.

She stressed that only one punch had been thrown by the defendant who had drink on board. The lawyer explained Davidson has been in custody for three months on other matters.