Judge suggests sign might warn drivers of ban if they hit 100mph

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where interior designer, Lauren McIlroy, was disqualified from driving for a month and fined £150 for doing 100mph in a BMW X5.

A defence solicitor entered a guilty plea, on behalf of the 26-year-old from Glebe Manor in Ahoghill, to contravening the 70mph limit on the dual-carriageway between Ballymena and Cloughmills on May 26 this year.

The lawyer said the defendant was going to a customer’s home in Portstewart.

Materials had arrived later than expected and with the woman moving in later that evening the defendant “didn’t want to disappoint her and unfortunately she allowed her speed to go beyond what was acceptable,” the solicitor said.

Judge Broderick told the court: “I sometimes think there should be a sign up at that road that if you do do 100mph you will be disqualified”.

He said such speeds increase the risk of accidents, including “God forbid, fatality”.

The same court heard an HR officer with a food firm was caught doing 108mph on the same 70mph road on June 18 this year.

Genevieve Jane Ellliott (27), of Knowehead Close, Broughshane, was in a Mercedes A-Class.

A defence solicitor said the defendant travels around the firm’s outlets across the island of Ireland, including ensuring that during the pandemic food was delivered to places like hospitals and care homes.

Judge Broderick said his courts take in not just the Frosses Road but also the M2 motorway and he sees such fast speeding cases “day and daily”.