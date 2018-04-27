Judge tells defendant ‘if you want to sleep go outside’

A judge told a man who appeared to be dozing in court that if he wanted a bed he should go the hotel which adjoins Ballymena Courthouse.

Dale McKee (24), of Edward Street, Ballymena, looked as if he was snoozing in the front row of the public gallery whilst awaiting his case to be called at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 26.

District Judge Peter King spotted McKee - a regular attendee at the court - and told another defendant to attract his attention.

Ordering McKee to leave the courtroom the judge told the defendant: “If you want to sleep go outside or go to the Adair Arms.”

That was a reference to the Adair Arms hotel which sits beside Ballymena Courthouse.

A few minutes later when McKee’s case was called the defendant re-entered the courtroom and as he approached the dock, the judge told him: “I think you need to sit down before you fall down.”

McKee has pleaded guilty to thefts from a number of shops including £200 worth of meat; bottles of fragrance worth £102; £36 worth of detergent; a microwave, kettle, toaster and Nurofen worth £1.50 from Semi-Chem.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the defendant, who a previous court heard was a heroin addict, is on a methadone programme.

Judge King asked for a pre-sentence report on the defendant and the case was adjourned until May 24.