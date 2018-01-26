Man arrested following drugs seizure

A 28-year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquires after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The man was detained following a planned search of a house in the Crumlin area on Wednesday, January 24. A quantity of cash and suspected herbal cannabis was seized from the property.

Welcoming the drugs seizure, Sinn Féin Councillor Anne Marie Logue said: “I am delighted that this police operation in Crumlin has succeeded in the removal of drugs from our streets, and an arrest for possession and intent to supply.

“I would appeal to people to be ever vigilant in the fight against drugs in our community and to report all suspicious activity or knowledge of drug dealing directly to the police on 101.”