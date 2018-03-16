Man attacked and robbed by three males in Ballymena

Police in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in the Smithfield Place area on Wednesday evening.

Constable McBroom said: “It was reported that at 9.30pm a man was attacked by three men and received injuries to his face which are not believed to be life-threatening. The men then made off with items including a sum of cash and mobile phone in the direction of Clarence Street.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymena on 101 quoting reference 1370 14/03/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per-cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”