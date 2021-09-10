Man attacked CCTV with a hammer

Garion Hanna (20), now with an address listed as Ballymoney Road in the town, admitted causing criminal damage to the camera, which cost £150 to replace, on October 9, 2019.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant “appeared to shout something” as he approached the camera .

On another occasion he was one of two males who stole alcohol from Co-op at Ballymena’s Broughshane Street on December 6, 2019.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said at the time of the offences the defendant had been taking drink and drugs but now appears to be free of substances and taking part in football and boxing is helping his “mental health”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the courts were “tired” of seeing the defendant, who had 53 previous convictions.