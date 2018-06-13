Man due in court over drugs find

A 44-year-old man has been charged to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court this morning, Wednesday, June 13, with possession of a Class B controlled drug, conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug and two counts of concealing criminal property.

The charges are in connection with a search conducted by detectives from C1 Organised Crime along with Ballymena’s local policing team in the Ballyloughan area of Ballymena yesterday, June 12, when a quantity of suspected drugs and a sum of money was seized.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A female, aged 44, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, fraud by false representation and concealing criminal property.

She was been released pending a report to the PPS.