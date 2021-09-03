Man forced way into ex-partner’s home and stole £1,000 from her purse

Marian Gheorghe (34), with an address listed as Waveney Road in Ballymena, admitted charges of theft and causing criminal damage on January 9 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant, who had a previously clear record, had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter.

A prosecutor said the defendant had been told to go away after turning up at the house.

He returned after midnight in an intoxicated condition and when the door was not answered the defendant forced it open.

Gheorghe heard the woman on the phone with police and he removed £1,000 from her purse and then left.

She had not noticed the theft until the next morning.

Defence barrister Ben Thompson said guilty pleas had been entered.

The lawyer said the defendant had felt the money was his “but it was dealt with in a completely inappropriate way”.

The money has now been paid back.