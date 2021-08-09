Man on drugs charge claimed it was sugar

Marcin Pawel Fialek (31), of the Lighthouse hostel in Linenhall Street in Ballymena, is charged with possessing a Class B controlled drug.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “Carrying sugar around in tin foil raises my suspicions”.

The defence lawyer told the court he will be writing to prosecutors saying there “may not be sufficient evidence to prove the matter beyond any reasonable doubt” as he said a forensic report was “inconclusive”.

He said the test showed an “indication” of what “type of compound may be present”.

A prosecutor said that when interviewed, the defendant told police he was “carrying sugar around in the tin foil”.

Judge Broderick asked the defence solicitor: “Why is he carrying sugar in tin foil?”

The lawyer said that was for the defendant to say in his evidence.

The charge relates to March 19 this year.

The matter has been adjourned to August 26 to fix a date for a contest.

Meanwhile, the defendant is accused of aggravated burglary of the Lighthouse Hostel with intent to steal on May 29 this year.