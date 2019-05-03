Man suffers head injures in hammer attack at NI home

A man in his 30s has suffered injuries to his head and body after three masked assailants assaulted him with a hammer in a house in Ahoghill last night (Thursday).

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the report of the aggravated burglary at a house on Brook Street in Ahoghill, Co Antrim.

Police are investigating.

Three masked males forced their way onto a property in the area at approximately 11pm and assaulted the lone male occupant with a hammer.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and body as a result. The males made off in a dark coloured car that was driven by a fourth person.

Detective Sergeant Leighanne Robinson is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives at Ballymena on 101, quoting reference 1540 02/05/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.