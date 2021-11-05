Man tried to obtain cannabis through mail

Reece Corry (19), of Old Grange Avenue, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges of attempting to possess cannabis in April this year and ‘being concerned in the supply’ of the Class B drug.

A prosecutor said 160 grammes of cannabis addressed to the defendant were intercepted in the post.

The defendant had a previously clear record.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said the defendant had “brought shame upon his entire family and also himself”.

He said the defendant had been “experimenting with drugs” but is now “completely clean”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “I hope you realise this is a serious case because there was a significant amount of drugs”.

He said a pre-sentence report showed the defendant had expressed his “embarrassment, disappointment and remorse”.