Man was caught with knuckleduster and knife at Ballymena ‘Harmony Hub’

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Conor Swan (19), of Demesne Avenue in Ballymena, at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing an article with a blade in a public place. A prosecutor said at 11.40pm on Friday March 26 this year a passing police patrol noticed three males at the former bandstand at Broadway - it has been re-named Harmony Hub by the local council - and after a search they found the defendant with a knuckleduster and lock knife. Defence barrister Thomas McKeever said it was “somewhat alarming” that the defendant said he had the knuckleduster as “protection as he was fearful about other youths”. The lawyer said the defendant “appeared to be showing off to friends” by buying the knuckleduster and it was never used. The barrister said the defendant works as an apprentice mechanic and had the knife in his coat from earlier that day.