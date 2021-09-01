Man was caught with knuckleduster and knife at Ballymena ‘Harmony Hub’
A judge told an 18-year-old - who claimed he had a knuckleduster and knife at ‘Harmony Hub’ at Broadway in the centre of Ballymena for his own ‘protection’ - he takes a ‘dim view’ of people carrying weapons.
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Conor Swan (19), of Demesne Avenue in Ballymena, at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing an article with a blade in a public place. A prosecutor said at 11.40pm on Friday March 26 this year a passing police patrol noticed three males at the former bandstand at Broadway - it has been re-named Harmony Hub by the local council - and after a search they found the defendant with a knuckleduster and lock knife. Defence barrister Thomas McKeever said it was “somewhat alarming” that the defendant said he had the knuckleduster as “protection as he was fearful about other youths”. The lawyer said the defendant “appeared to be showing off to friends” by buying the knuckleduster and it was never used. The barrister said the defendant works as an apprentice mechanic and had the knife in his coat from earlier that day.
Judge Broderick said: “The court take a dim view of people who carry weapons.” He said people think carrying weapons makes them “feel safer” but the court had too much experience of individuals getting involved in altercations and when they lose the weapons they can be used against them.
“It is a very bad idea for lots of reasons to carry weapons,” the judge added. He said a pre-sentence report deemed the defendant a “low risk of re-offending” and Swan was fined £225.
Judge Broderick told him: “If you arm yourself again with a weapon then you run the risk of going to prison”.