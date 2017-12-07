Masked males force entry to house

Police are appealing for information after two masked males forced entry to a house in Antrim, before making off in a vehicle.

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary at a property on Castle Road in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Detective Inspector Mullan said “It was reported that shortly before 1.20am two masked males who it is believed may have been armed forced entry to a house and following a struggle with the occupants then made off in a vehicle.

“The occupants received treatment at the scene for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Anyone with information should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 84 of 07/12/17. “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”