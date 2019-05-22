Masked men make off with money in take-away robbery

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information following the report of a robbery at commercial premises in the town during the early hours of May 19.

Two masked men, one of whom was reported to have been armed with what was described as a large knife had entered a take-away in the Crebilly Road area and demanded money.

They subsequently fled on foot with a sum of money.

Detective Sergeant Coulter said: “The suspect who was armed is described as having worn navy tracksuit bottoms and a hooded top with a white stripe.

“The second suspect is described as having worn a blue-coloured hoodie and navy-coloured trousers, possibly jeans.

“There were no reports of any injuries, however, this must have been a frightening ordeal for staff who were simply doing their job in their place of work.”

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 3 of 19/05/19.