Masseur is accused of sexually assaulting a male

Kevin Bartlett (60), of Fountain Street in Antrim, is charged in relation to December 4 last year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday via a video link from his solicitor’s office.

During a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court - a prosecution lawyer submitted there was a case to answer.

A defence barrister had no contrary submissions.

The defendant was given £500 bail and the case was adjourned to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on June 30.

As part of his bail conditions the accused is to have no contact with the complainant or any witness and District Judge Nigel Broderick said he is “not to practice as a personal masseur at any time”.

The defence lawyer told the court: “Your Worship will have heard by virtue of the bail conditions the circumstances in which the alleged offending occurs”.

The defendant founded the Belfast-based Azlans, Northern Ireland’s first predominantly gay rugby team.