Men accused of murder: Cases further adjourned
A date for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court - is set to be fixed on June 17 regarding two men accused of murder.
The accused are Samuel Hugh John Atcheson (34), with an address listed as Crebilly Road in Ballymena and Stephen Hunter (30), with an address listed as Lanntara in Ballymena.
They are charged with murdering Donald Fraser-Rennie, who was 33.
Mr Fraser-Rennie’s body was found at an address at Crebilly Road last September.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court her department has now now received a post mortem report; a “Fire Service” report and a “biology” report from police.
Speaking at the time Mr Fraser-Rennie’s body was discovered, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell had said “at this stage I believe that Donald was the victim of a vicious, sustained and violent beating which resulted in his death”.