Men accused of murder: Cases further adjourned

The accused are Samuel Hugh John Atcheson (34), with an address listed as Crebilly Road in Ballymena and Stephen Hunter (30), with an address listed as Lanntara in Ballymena.

They are charged with murdering Donald Fraser-Rennie, who was 33.

Mr Fraser-Rennie’s body was found at an address at Crebilly Road last September.

editorial image

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court her department has now now received a post mortem report; a “Fire Service” report and a “biology” report from police.