Men due in court on drugs charges

Three men are due to appear in court later today, charged with possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The three man, aged 22, 30, and 42 will appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court today.

The men were arrested following a search of vehicle on the Dundrod Road, Nutts Corner, on Thursday, November 30.

The three men have been charged with possession of Class A controlled drugs and possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply.