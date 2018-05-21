Men uninjured after petrol bomb attack on house

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report that a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Parkhall road area of Antrim around 11.30pm on Friday, May 18.

Two men, who were in the living room of the house at the time of the incident, were left shocked but uninjured.

Detective Sergeant Miller said: “When officers arrived at the scene, along with colleagues from the NI Fire and Rescue Service, we found that the object had partially exploded outside the property.

“We believe that a large stone was thrown at a downstairs window first, smashing the glass and landing on the living room floor. The petrol bomb was thrown afterwards, hitting only the window but causing smoke and scorch damage to its frame and the exterior wall.”

DS MIller added: “We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“However, we would appeal to anyone who has any information or saw suspicious activity in the local area in the time leading up to the incident, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1620 of 18/5/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.