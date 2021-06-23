‘Meth Lab’ in Ballymena: Prosecutors seek report from drugs expert

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecutor said the matter is due to proceed on “indictment”. She said prosecutors have asked for a report from a “drug expert”. She that could take around a month. The prosecutor added: “This is a meth lab and the directing officer has requested a specific statement from an expert in production methods”.

The case has been adjourned to July 6 to fix a date for the case to be sent to the Crown Court.

Jaroslav Cabala (30), with an address listed as Ladysmith Terrace, Ballymena, is accused of being concerned in the production of methamphetamine; being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug; possession of ‘Speed’ and possession of cannabis in relation to Ladysmith Terrace on October 24 last year.

A prosecutor told a previous court: “There was toxic and explosive material”.

Last year, another court heard a property at Ladysmith Terrace was “stacked to the rafters” with equipment and chemicals for use in a ‘meth lab’.

A police officer had told Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena in October, the chemicals were deemed so dangerous a specialist team had to be called in.

A defence solicitor had told that court the defendant firmly denied being a manufacturer of drugs or being concerned in the supply of drugs and believed some of the substances had been left by somebody else “for cleaning purposes”.

The solicitor said the defendant had been using some substances to “paint his bicycle”.

District Judge Liam McNally had asked at the time: “How many bikes did he have because the police constable says that the house was stacked full of these chemicals and laboratory equipment?”