Motorist used hard shoulder to escape police

A prosecutor said at 10.30am on August 17 this year police saw a vehicle pass Rathbeg and followed with emergency lights activated but the vehicle increased its speed “considerably”. The court was told traffic was heavy and police saw the vehicle undertake vehicles on the hard shoulder, including heavy goods vehicles. The prosecutor said it became apparant the driver had no intention of stopping and they deactivated their emergency lights and slowed down. The vehicle exited the motorway at Templepatrick and the Volkswagen Jetta was later stopped by another patrol on the M1 motorway at 11.20am. When interviewed the defendant said he hadn’t initially stopped on the M2 because he had “panicked”. District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he was “not impressed” with the behaviour but said the only thing saving Purdy from immediate jail was him now being in employment. The defendant was given a five months prison term, suspended for three years; banned from driving for two years and fined £150. The judge warned him it was his “very last chance”.