New District Judge for Ballymena

Ballymena Magistrates Court is to get a new District Judge.

District Judge Nigel Broderick has been assigned to cover Ballymena and Antrim Magistrates Courts, a spokeswoman for the Lord Chief Justice’s office said on Thursday.

Judge Broderick replaces District Judge Peter King in Ballymena.

The spokeswoman said: “District Judge (Magistrates’ Courts) Peter King is a peripatetic judge who has been deployed to Ballymena on a long term basis.

“District Judge (Magistrates’ Courts) Broderick is now assigned to Petty Sessions at Antrim and Ballymena. The assignment takes effect from Tuesday 1st May.”

It is understood Judge King will continue to work at various courts across Northern Ireland.

At Ballymena Court on Thursday, good wishes were given to Judge King including on behalf of legal representatives by barrister Stephen Law and solicitor David McIlrath.

Similar remarks were also made by representatives of the Prosecution Service, court staff and press.