Petrol bomb thrown inside flat in Ballymena

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “We received a report of a fire at a flat at approximately 12.15am.

“A number of windows had been broken and a petrol bomb had been thrown inside.

“Luckily, there was no one home at the time of the incident.

“This fire could have resulted in serious injuries, even loss of life and could easily have spread to the adjoining properties.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am asking anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 26 of 06/07/21.”