Pizza delivery driver robbed at knifepoint

Two males stole cash and two pizzas from a delivery driver after assaulting him and holding a knife close to his face.

The robbery happened in Ballymena during the early hours of this morning.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses following the report of a robbery in the Lanntara area in the early hours of this morning.”

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “At approximately 2:30 am, a pizza delivery driver arrived at an address in the Lanntara area, he was approached by two males, one armed with a knife, who assaulted him and held the knife close to his face.

“They made off with a sum of cash, a pizza hot box and two pizzas. The driver suffered minor injuries to his face and hands.

“The men are described as being in their mid-20s, wearing tracksuits and spoke with local accents.”

The Detective Sergeant continued: “Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact Police/detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 349 of 28/07/19.”

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”