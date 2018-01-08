Police appeal following house break-in

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in the Ballymoney Road area of Ballymena.

It was reported that sometime between Sunday, December 31 and Friday, January 5 a house was entered.

A sum of cash was taken during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 567 of 06/01/2018.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.