Police appeal to identify scrambler riders

Police have launched an appeal to identify a number of young people who have been committing numerous traffic offences in Ballymena.

A police spokesperson said: “We have had numerous reports of youths driving about Millfield, Dunvale and the Dunclug areas on scramblers.

“These youths are not wearing helmets and are causing a danger to themselves and other members of the public.

“They are committing numerous traffic offences and we wish to deal with these offenders. If you know who these people are, please make contact.”