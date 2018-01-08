Police appeal to trace ‘wanted man’

Police are appealing for information to help locate a man who is wanted in connection with a number of offences.

David Gordon, 52, of St Annes Road East in Lancashire, is wanted by police in connection with offences of fraud and possession of indecent images from February 2015.

Commenting on social media, a Police Blackpool spokesperson said: “Gordon, who is Irish, is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of heavy build with receding grey hair.

“It is believed he has links to the Antrim area in Northern Ireland.

“Detectives are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “If you have information that could help, please contact police in Blackpool on 01253 604112, quoting ref: WA1501448.”