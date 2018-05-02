Police brand discovery of used needles as ‘horrific’

Police have issued a warning after used needles and other drug paraphernalia was found in Co Antrim this week.

It is understood the items were discovered in a wooded area in Ballymena this week.

The site is littered with drug paraphernalia.

Commenting on the find, a police spokesperson said: “I am sure you will agree they are horrific. Police are working with partners and agencies to address the issue.

“Parents, please know where your children are and ensure that they would not find themselves exploring an area like this.

“Please be assured that police are pro actively patrolling these areas.”