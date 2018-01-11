Police investigate Ahoghill collision

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on Tuesday, January 9.

It is understood the incident occurred in the Killane Park area of the village at approximately noon.

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “A resident had their red Hyundai car damaged. Another vehicle appears to have collided it, causing the front bumper to come off. This other vehicle has then driven off and not left any details.

“If you could provide any information which could help police with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting incident reference number 642 of 10/01/18 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”