Police investigate attack on teen

Police are appealing for information after a teenager sustained facial injuries during an assault.

Witnesses are being sought following the incident which took place outside a food premises at Lower Mill Street in Ballymena on Monday, March 12.

Detailing the incident, Constable Gibney said: “At approximately 3.40pm, a 16-year-old male was assaulted and received injuries to his face and eyes which are not believed to be life threatening.

“A 38-year-old man male was arrested at the scene who has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference CC880 of 12/03/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.