Police investigate ‘dangerous driving’

Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of dangerous driving yesterday (February 22).

The Times understands the incident occurred in the Crankhill Road area of Ballymena at approximately 5.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: “If you were in the area and witnessed a red Audi A4 driving dangerously and almost colliding with two other vehicles, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident reference number 1028 22/02/18.