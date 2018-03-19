Police investigate ‘hit and run’

Police are appealing for information following a ‘hit and run’ road traffic collision in Ballymena.

The Times understands the incident occurred on March 4, but details were only made public by the police yesterday.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “A small red vehicle has collided with a white Audi A3 causing substantial damage to the passenger side of the Audi.

“This collison occurred Sunday, March 4 at approximately 12.30pm on the Crankill Road – Dual Carriageway Ballymena.”

The spokesperson added: “The small red vehicle has a southern registration with a N plate on the rear of the vehicle and would have damage to the driver side of the vehicle.

“If you have any information, contact 101 and quote CC2018030400613 leaving contact details for the investigating officer to make contact.

“Alternatively, if you wish to share the information anonymously please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”