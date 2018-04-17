Police investigate spate of burglaries

Police are appealing for information after five burglaries were reported in the region.

Detailing the incidents, a PSNI spokesperson said: “These burglaries, three of which occurred in Granville Drive; Woodcroft Hill and Tardree Grove, Ballymena and two in Meadowdale, Broughshane, occurred sometime between 8.45am yesterday (Monday) and 1.15am this morning (Tuesday).

“Three men and possibly a female were noted in the Meadowdale area of Broughshane around 10am and noon on Monday, April 16. One of the men is believed to have been wheeling a small dark suitcase.”

Inspector Michael Simpson is appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in any of these areas to contact police at Ballymena.

He would also appeal to the persons seen in Meadowdale area to contact police as they may have information that could assist the investigation.

Police can be contacted on the non emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.