Police are appealing for information following the theft of a vehicle from the Caddy Road area of Randalstown.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The vehicle, a silver Toyota Land Cruiser, was stolen from a property between 11pm on Sunday, March 25 and 8.30am on Monday, March 26.

“If anyone has information, please contact police in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 208 of 26/03/18.

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”