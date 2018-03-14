Police investigate theft of designer handbags

Police are appealing for information after two handbags were stolen during a burglary.

The Times understands the incident occurred in The Grange area of Ballymena on March 8, but details were only made public by the police today.

The bags were stolen on March 8.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two Mulberry handbags were taken during the incident. Please get in contact with detectives in Ballymena if anyone has been offered these for sale or if you have located them in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident reference number 464 of 08/03/2018.