Police investigate theft of heating oil

Police are appealing for information after a quantity of home heating oil was stolen from a property while the resident was on holiday.

Detailing the incident, Inspector Simpson said: “You have to stoop pretty low.

“It’s well documented that the Beast from the East is about to hit with a vengeance. In other words it’s pretty baltic.

“So imagine returning from holiday to find that someone has stolen all your home heating oil. That is exactly what happened on the Lisnamurrikin Road in Broughshane.

“If you noticed anything suspicious in the area during the month of February, please get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 278 dated 26/02/18.”