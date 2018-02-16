Police investigate theft of high value items

Police are appealing for information following reports of two separate burglaries in Ballymena.

It is understood the incidents occurred in the Doury Road area between 7pm on Wednesday, February 14 and 8am on Thursday, February 15.

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “A number of high valuable items have been stolen.

“Business owners, please be aware of persons selling valuables and contact police should you suspect anything untoward.

“We are appealing to anyone who has knowledge of these incidents to contact Ballymena Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 398 of the 15/02/2018.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”