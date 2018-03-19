Police investigate theft of tractor wheels

Police are appealing for information after two wheels were stolen from a tractor.

Detailing the incident, Inspector Simpson said: “Police have received a report of two front wheels and rims having been taken off a Ford 630 tractor in the area of Buckna Road Ballymena sometime between March 17 and March 18.

“There were also other items taken from the link box at the back of the tractor.

“This obviously leaves this tractor completely useless until the wheels are replaced, at some expense to the owner.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 905 dated 18/3/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.